Progressive Corp. (PGR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) has increased by 1.05 when compared to last closing price of 163.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that We have narrowed our search to five large-cap stocks that have strong potential for 2024. These are: IT, INTC, RCL, EMR, PGR.

Is It Worth Investing in Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) Right Now?

Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Progressive Corp. (PGR) is $168.49, which is $3.36 above the current market price. The public float for PGR is 583.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGR on December 13, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

PGR’s Market Performance

PGR stock saw an increase of 0.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.96% and a quarterly increase of 18.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for Progressive Corp. (PGR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.06% for PGR stock, with a simple moving average of 18.16% for the last 200 days.

PGR Trading at 5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.96. In addition, Progressive Corp. saw 27.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Griffith Susan Patricia, who sale 90,000 shares at the price of $162.89 back on Nov 29. After this action, Griffith Susan Patricia now owns 465,735 shares of Progressive Corp., valued at $14,659,830 using the latest closing price.

Mascaro Daniel P, the Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO of Progressive Corp., sale 13,170 shares at $164.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Mascaro Daniel P is holding 31,707 shares at $2,163,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Progressive Corp. stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at -5.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 17.04, with 3.68 for asset returns.

Based on Progressive Corp. (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.11. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Progressive Corp. (PGR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.