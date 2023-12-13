PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 145.84. However, the company has seen a 1.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that In the most recent trading session, PPG Industries (PPG) closed at $145.37, indicating a -0.32% shift from the previous trading day.

Is It Worth Investing in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Right Now?

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PPG is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PPG is $154.42, which is $9.05 above the current market price. The public float for PPG is 235.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.83% of that float. The average trading volume for PPG on December 13, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

PPG’s Market Performance

PPG stock saw an increase of 1.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.86% and a quarterly increase of 9.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.71% for PPG stock, with a simple moving average of 6.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PPG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PPG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $160 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PPG Trading at 10.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.63. In addition, PPG Industries, Inc. saw 15.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from Morales Vincent J, who sale 3,700 shares at the price of $143.33 back on Aug 01. After this action, Morales Vincent J now owns 22,665 shares of PPG Industries, Inc., valued at $530,321 using the latest closing price.

MCGARRY MICHAEL H, the Executive Chairman of PPG Industries, Inc., sale 58,378 shares at $145.46 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that MCGARRY MICHAEL H is holding 195,706 shares at $8,491,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+33.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPG Industries, Inc. stands at +5.82. The total capital return value is set at 12.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.54. Equity return is now at value 20.57, with 6.69 for asset returns.

Based on PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG), the company’s capital structure generated 115.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.67. Total debt to assets is 36.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.