Planet Labs PBC (PL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Planet Labs PBC (PL) by analysts is $5.19, which is $2.92 above the current market price. The public float for PL is 165.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.33% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of PL was 1.43M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

PL) stock’s latest price update

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL)’s stock price has plunge by -4.62relation to previous closing price of 2.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.33% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL ) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Chris Genualdi – VP, IR Will Marshall – Co-founder & CEO Ashley Fieglein Johnson – Chief Financial and Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Jason Gursky – Citigroup Trevor Walsh – JMP Securities Michael Latimore – Northland Ryan Koontz – Needham & Company Noah Poponak – Goldman Sachs Edison Yu – Deutsche Bank Jeff Van Rhee – Craig-Hallum Chris Quilty – Quilty Space Operator Hello, everyone. Thank you for attending today’s Planet Labs PBC Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call.

PL’s Market Performance

Planet Labs PBC (PL) has experienced a -11.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.61% rise in the past month, and a -16.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for PL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.93% for PL’s stock, with a -31.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PL Trading at -3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL fell by -11.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -47.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Johnson Ashley F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $2.41 back on Dec 01. After this action, Johnson Ashley F. now owns 875,932 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $2,410 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Ashley F., the CFO & COO of Planet Labs PBC, sale 1,000 shares at $2.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Johnson Ashley F. is holding 878,990 shares at $2,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -26.29, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.