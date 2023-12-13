Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.64 compared to its previous closing price of 15.29. However, the company has seen a -4.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Blake Fernandez – Vice President of Investor Relations Willie Chiang – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Al Swanson – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Goebel – Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Blum – Wells Fargo Brian Reynolds – UBS Gabriel Moreen – Mizuho Keith Stanley – Wolfe Research Neel Mitra – Bank of America Neal Dingmann – Truist Securities Sunil Sibal – Seaport Global John Mackay – Goldman Sachs Operator Good day and thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP) Right Now?

Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PAGP is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PAGP is $17.92, which is $2.88 above the current market price. The public float for PAGP is 191.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.66% of that float. The average trading volume for PAGP on December 13, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

PAGP’s Market Performance

The stock of Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) has seen a -4.99% decrease in the past week, with a -4.51% drop in the past month, and a -4.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for PAGP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.00% for PAGP’s stock, with a 1.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PAGP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PAGP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13.50 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAGP Trading at -4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.79. In addition, Plains GP Holdings LP saw 20.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAGP starting from Chiang Willie CW, who purchase 62,000 shares at the price of $16.24 back on Sep 28. After this action, Chiang Willie CW now owns 318,704 shares of Plains GP Holdings LP, valued at $1,006,694 using the latest closing price.

Chiang Willie CW, the Chairman & CEO of Plains GP Holdings LP, purchase 75,000 shares at $13.25 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Chiang Willie CW is holding 256,704 shares at $993,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.30 for the present operating margin

+2.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains GP Holdings LP stands at +0.29. The total capital return value is set at 5.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.73. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP), the company’s capital structure generated 579.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.27. Total debt to assets is 30.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 498.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.