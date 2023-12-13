Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PXD is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PXD is $257.27, which is $36.99 above the current price. The public float for PXD is 231.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PXD on December 13, 2023 was 2.99M shares.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.41 in relation to its previous close of 223.43. However, the company has experienced a -2.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

PXD’s Market Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has seen a -2.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.90% decline in the past month and a -5.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for PXD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.58% for PXD stock, with a simple moving average of 1.09% for the last 200 days.

PXD Trading at -6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -6.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $231.14. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. saw 0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+43.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. stands at +32.11. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.14. Equity return is now at value 22.31, with 14.13 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.37. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.