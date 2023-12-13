Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLAB is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PLAB is $28.00, which is $2.6 above the current price. The public float for PLAB is 57.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLAB on December 13, 2023 was 457.06K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

PLAB) stock’s latest price update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB)’s stock price has soared by 17.43 in relation to previous closing price of 21.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 13, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Richelle Burr – Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer Frank Lee – Chief Executive Officer John Jordan – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Chris Progler – Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Strategic Planning Conference Call Participants Tom Diffely – D.A. Davidson & Company Operator Good day and welcome to the Photronics Q4 FY ’23 Earnings Call.

PLAB’s Market Performance

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) has experienced a 23.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.31% rise in the past month, and a 24.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for PLAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.27% for PLAB’s stock, with a 25.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PLAB Trading at 24.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +20.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAB rose by +24.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.51. In addition, Photronics, Inc. saw 50.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAB starting from TYSON MITCHELL G, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $17.33 back on Jan 03. After this action, TYSON MITCHELL G now owns 56,379 shares of Photronics, Inc., valued at $34,660 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+35.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Photronics, Inc. stands at +14.41. The total capital return value is set at 19.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.33. Equity return is now at value 13.02, with 8.27 for asset returns.

Based on Photronics, Inc. (PLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 5.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.20. Total debt to assets is 3.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.