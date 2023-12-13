PGT Innovations Inc’s (PGTI) Stock: A 5.39% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) has gone up by 5.33% for the week, with a 10.86% rise in the past month and a 25.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.52% for PGTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.39% for PGTI’s stock, with a 25.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) Right Now?

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PGTI is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PGTI is $37.50, which is $3.29 above the current price. The public float for PGTI is 53.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGTI on December 13, 2023 was 450.43K shares.

PGTI) stock’s latest price update

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI)’s stock price has surge by 2.89relation to previous closing price of 33.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that The market was unkind to small-cap stocks in 2023. The Russell 2000 index only gained 2.2% this year while the largest stocks as measured by the S&P 500 jumped almost 19%.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGTI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PGTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGTI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $38 based on the research report published on August 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PGTI Trading at 10.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.85% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGTI rose by +5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.56. In addition, PGT Innovations Inc saw 90.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGTI starting from Hershberger Rodney, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $32.03 back on Dec 01. After this action, Hershberger Rodney now owns 1,334,155 shares of PGT Innovations Inc, valued at $80,075 using the latest closing price.

Hershberger Rodney, the Director of PGT Innovations Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $30.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Hershberger Rodney is holding 1,336,655 shares at $75,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+36.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for PGT Innovations Inc stands at +6.49. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.44. Equity return is now at value 17.54, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Based on PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI), the company’s capital structure generated 120.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.55. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.