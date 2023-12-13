Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PERI is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PERI is $37.40, which is $7.26 above the current market price. The public float for PERI is 46.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.08% of that float. The average trading volume for PERI on December 13, 2023 was 435.82K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

PERI) stock’s latest price update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.90 compared to its previous closing price of 27.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-09 that Some stocks outpace the market and reward investors who hold onto their shares for many years. While these types of stocks tend to fall the hardest during corrections, they also roar back with incredible might when the economy starts rolling again.

PERI’s Market Performance

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has experienced a 8.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.44% rise in the past month, and a -3.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for PERI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.34% for PERI’s stock, with a -8.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PERI Trading at 7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PERI rose by +8.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.35. In addition, Perion Network Ltd. saw 17.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.05 for the present operating margin

+34.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perion Network Ltd. stands at +15.50. The total capital return value is set at 20.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.59. Equity return is now at value 19.25, with 13.66 for asset returns.

Based on Perion Network Ltd. (PERI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.