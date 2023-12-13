Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has increased by 1.09 when compared to last closing price of 125.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-08 that ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) will release financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended November 30, 2023. Paychex will deliver results via Business Wire before the financial markets open on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023, to review the results for the quarter. Participating in this call will be John Gibson, President and CEO, and Bob Schrader, Senior Vice Presiden.

Is It Worth Investing in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is 28.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAYX is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is $120.86, which is -$5.7 below the current market price. The public float for PAYX is 322.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. On December 13, 2023, PAYX’s average trading volume was 1.80M shares.

PAYX’s Market Performance

The stock of Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has seen a 2.86% increase in the past week, with a 9.64% rise in the past month, and a 6.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for PAYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.13% for PAYX’s stock, with a 10.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $120 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYX Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +10.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.99. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw 9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from Gioja Michael E, who sale 41,329 shares at the price of $115.79 back on Oct 06. After this action, Gioja Michael E now owns 19,800 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $4,785,485 using the latest closing price.

Gioja Michael E, the Sr. Vice President of Paychex Inc., sale 45,810 shares at $124.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Gioja Michael E is holding 19,800 shares at $5,724,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.60 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +31.10. The total capital return value is set at 48.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.50. Equity return is now at value 47.50, with 14.98 for asset returns.

Based on Paychex Inc. (PAYX), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 8.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.