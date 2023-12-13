Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: PANL)’s stock price has soared by 10.73 in relation to previous closing price of 6.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: PANL) Right Now?

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: PANL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PANL is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PANL is $8.25, which is $0.51 above the current market price. The public float for PANL is 24.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume for PANL on December 13, 2023 was 143.57K shares.

PANL’s Market Performance

The stock of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) has seen a 10.57% increase in the past week, with a 20.94% rise in the past month, and a 40.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for PANL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.88% for PANL’s stock, with a 23.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANL stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for PANL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PANL in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PANL Trading at 20.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.03% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +18.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANL rose by +10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.10. In addition, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd saw 50.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANL starting from ROSENFELD ERIC, who sale 1,749 shares at the price of $7.26 back on Nov 29. After this action, ROSENFELD ERIC now owns 220,918 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, valued at $12,698 using the latest closing price.

Sgro David, the Director of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, sale 1,311 shares at $7.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Sgro David is holding 11,844 shares at $9,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+18.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 17.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.38. Equity return is now at value 12.91, with 5.55 for asset returns.

Based on Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL), the company’s capital structure generated 95.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.80. Total debt to assets is 40.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.