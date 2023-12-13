Pagerduty Inc (PD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.73 in relation to its previous close of 22.38. However, the company has experienced a 0.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that PagerDuty (PD) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PD is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PD is $26.84, which is $5.07 above the current price. The public float for PD is 86.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PD on December 13, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

PD’s Market Performance

The stock of Pagerduty Inc (PD) has seen a 0.23% increase in the past week, with a 0.37% rise in the past month, and a -6.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for PD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.05% for PD stock, with a simple moving average of -13.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $23 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PD Trading at 2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.79. In addition, Pagerduty Inc saw -18.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from WEBB SHELLEY, who sale 4,571 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Nov 07. After this action, WEBB SHELLEY now owns 189,344 shares of Pagerduty Inc, valued at $100,562 using the latest closing price.

WEBB SHELLEY, the SVP and General Counsel of Pagerduty Inc, sale 16,723 shares at $21.71 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that WEBB SHELLEY is holding 193,915 shares at $363,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.66 for the present operating margin

+75.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagerduty Inc stands at -34.63. The total capital return value is set at -22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.23. Equity return is now at value -36.97, with -9.06 for asset returns.

Based on Pagerduty Inc (PD), the company’s capital structure generated 125.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.58. Total debt to assets is 36.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pagerduty Inc (PD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.