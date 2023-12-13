Ovintiv Inc (OVV) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) is 4.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OVV is 2.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ovintiv Inc (OVV) is $56.95, which is $16.12 above the current market price. The public float for OVV is 247.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On December 13, 2023, OVV’s average trading volume was 3.00M shares.

OVV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) has plunged by -2.16 when compared to previous closing price of 41.73, but the company has seen a -3.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Ovintiv (OVV) anticipates capital spending in the $660-$700 million range for the fourth quarter of 2023, and in the band of $2.75-$2.79 billion for the full year.

OVV’s Market Performance

Ovintiv Inc (OVV) has experienced a -3.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.43% drop in the past month, and a -15.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for OVV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.78% for OVV’s stock, with a -2.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OVV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OVV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $58 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OVV Trading at -11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVV fell by -3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.61. In addition, Ovintiv Inc saw -19.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVV starting from Eilers Meghan Nicole, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $41.37 back on Dec 06. After this action, Eilers Meghan Nicole now owns 20,441 shares of Ovintiv Inc, valued at $289,590 using the latest closing price.

NANCE STEVEN W, the Director of Ovintiv Inc, sale 13,000 shares at $43.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that NANCE STEVEN W is holding 24,193 shares at $569,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.19 for the present operating margin

+4.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ovintiv Inc stands at -109.27. The total capital return value is set at -1.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.78. Equity return is now at value 31.85, with 14.96 for asset returns.

Based on Ovintiv Inc (OVV), the company’s capital structure generated 208.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.62. Total debt to assets is 55.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ovintiv Inc (OVV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.