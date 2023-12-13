Ouster Inc (OUST) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OUST is 2.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ouster Inc (OUST) is $9.33, which is $2.93 above the current market price. The public float for OUST is 21.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.71% of that float. On December 13, 2023, OUST’s average trading volume was 601.77K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

OUST) stock’s latest price update

Ouster Inc (NYSE: OUST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.84 in relation to its previous close of 5.88. However, the company has experienced a 13.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Ouster, Inc. reports consistent bookings far exceeding quarterly revenues, with $114 million in bookings YTD. The company sees strong bookings tailwinds in the automotive and mapping segment, with binding commitments tripling purchases and an overall book-to-bill ratio of 2x. Ouster stock currently trades at nearly cash value and hardly above 1x ’23 bookings.

OUST’s Market Performance

OUST’s stock has risen by 13.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.82% and a quarterly rise of 40.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.15% for Ouster Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.96% for OUST stock, with a simple moving average of 11.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OUST Trading at 34.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares surge +35.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST rose by +13.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.46. In addition, Ouster Inc saw -25.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from BOULET VIRGINIA, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.24 back on Nov 30. After this action, BOULET VIRGINIA now owns 163,089 shares of Ouster Inc, valued at $52,402 using the latest closing price.

WEINSWIG MARK, the Chief Financial Officer of Ouster Inc, sale 504 shares at $5.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that WEINSWIG MARK is holding 179,841 shares at $2,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.44 for the present operating margin

+26.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc stands at -337.71. The total capital return value is set at -57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.26. Equity return is now at value -188.96, with -128.31 for asset returns.

Based on Ouster Inc (OUST), the company’s capital structure generated 32.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.67. Total debt to assets is 21.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ouster Inc (OUST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.