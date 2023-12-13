Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) is 2.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ORGN is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) is $5.50, which is $4.71 above the current market price. The public float for ORGN is 108.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.02% of that float. On December 13, 2023, ORGN’s average trading volume was 1.57M shares.

ORGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) has decreased by -0.13 when compared to last closing price of 0.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-21 that Stocks are down on Tuesday as investors wait for the minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting to be published later today. The Fed will release the minutes from its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m.

ORGN’s Market Performance

Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) has experienced a 14.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.47% drop in the past month, and a -47.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.55% for ORGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.47% for ORGN stock, with a simple moving average of -72.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ORGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ORGN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORGN Trading at -18.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -30.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGN rose by +12.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8276. In addition, Origin Materials Inc saw -82.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGN starting from Lee Joshua C., who sale 12,400 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Nov 13. After this action, Lee Joshua C. now owns 278,694 shares of Origin Materials Inc, valued at $11,353 using the latest closing price.

Bissell John, the Co-CEO and Director of Origin Materials Inc, sale 9,500 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Bissell John is holding 1,213,828 shares at $8,698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGN

The total capital return value is set at -11.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.60. Equity return is now at value 12.94, with 10.43 for asset returns.

Based on Origin Materials Inc (ORGN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.26. Total debt to assets is 1.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -12.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.