Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) has increased by 1.04 when compared to last closing price of 7.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.13% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that Imagine stocks or funds that pay out their dividends once a month! Unlike waiting for quarterly, semi-annual or (ugh) annual payouts, your angst awaiting money is reduced by 300% or more! These December U.S. exchange-traded monthly-paid (MoPay) dividends, upsides, and net gains include: 1. Stocks by yield (79); 2. Stocks by price upside (30); 3. Closed-End-Investments, Exchange-Traded Funds & Notes (CEICs/ETFs/ETNs) by yield >9.5% (80). Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs. Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 12/8/23.

Is It Worth Investing in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) is $17.50, which is $9.72 above the current market price. The public float for ORC is 52.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ORC on December 13, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

ORC’s Market Performance

ORC stock saw an increase of -0.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.75% and a quarterly increase of -16.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.35% for ORC stock, with a simple moving average of -17.29% for the last 200 days.

ORC Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +14.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.50. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc saw -25.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORC starting from Cauley Robert E, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Oct 13. After this action, Cauley Robert E now owns 112,309 shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc, valued at $111,050 using the latest closing price.

Cauley Robert E, the Chief Executive Officer of Orchid Island Capital Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $7.86 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Cauley Robert E is holding 97,309 shares at $235,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1798.73 for the present operating margin

-32.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc stands at -2362.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.83. Equity return is now at value -7.25, with -0.72 for asset returns.

Based on Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC), the company’s capital structure generated 769.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.