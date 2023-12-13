Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) is 21.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OPCH is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) is $38.43, which is $7.86 above the current market price. The public float for OPCH is 176.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. On December 13, 2023, OPCH’s average trading volume was 2.05M shares.

OPCH) stock’s latest price update

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.28 compared to its previous closing price of 29.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-25 that Option Care Health easily beat analysts’ models for revenue and earnings in the third quarter of 2023. The company also raised its full-year outlook — but not enough to live up to Wall Street’s already high expectations.

OPCH’s Market Performance

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has experienced a 3.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.08% rise in the past month, and a -11.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for OPCH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.91% for OPCH’s stock, with a -2.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OPCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPCH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $38 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPCH Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.81. In addition, Option Care Health Inc. saw 1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPCH starting from Bierbower Elizabeth D, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $26.37 back on Oct 30. After this action, Bierbower Elizabeth D now owns 13,515 shares of Option Care Health Inc., valued at $79,110 using the latest closing price.

Pate R Carter, the Director of Option Care Health Inc., purchase 1,465 shares at $34.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Pate R Carter is holding 106,112 shares at $50,279 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.09 for the present operating margin

+20.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Option Care Health Inc. stands at +3.82. The total capital return value is set at 9.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 18.54, with 8.15 for asset returns.

Based on Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH), the company’s capital structure generated 83.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.45. Total debt to assets is 35.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.