Ontrak Inc’s (OTRK) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, OTRK stock has gone down by -18.20%, with a monthly decline of -35.27% and a quarterly plunge of -51.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.67% for Ontrak Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.88% for OTRK’s stock, with a -77.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Ontrak Inc (OTRK) by analysts is $4.00, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for OTRK is 16.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of OTRK was 61.21K shares.

OTRK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) has decreased by -11.42 when compared to last closing price of 0.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Ryan Halsted – Investor Relations, Gilmartin Group Brandon LaVerne – Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer Mary Lou Osborne – President and Chief Commercial Officer James Park – Chief Financial Officer Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ontrak Third Quarter ’23 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTRK stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for OTRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OTRK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $4 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OTRK Trading at -39.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares sank -35.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTRK fell by -18.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5709. In addition, Ontrak Inc saw -79.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-297.53 for the present operating margin

+48.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ontrak Inc stands at -355.33. The total capital return value is set at -86.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.50. Equity return is now at value -714.32, with -119.12 for asset returns.

Based on Ontrak Inc (OTRK), the company’s capital structure generated 200.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.76. Total debt to assets is 44.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ontrak Inc (OTRK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.