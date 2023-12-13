Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OHI is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OHI is $33.27, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for OHI is 244.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.46% of that float. The average trading volume for OHI on December 13, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

OHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has jumped by 0.29 compared to previous close of 30.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that In the holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Lucy laments to Charlie Brown that she never gets the present she wants for Christmas. That is, real estate.

OHI’s Market Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) has experienced a -0.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.49% drop in the past month, and a -5.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for OHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.62% for OHI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.42% for the last 200 days.

OHI Trading at -4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.44. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. saw 10.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. stands at +48.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 6.32, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.61. Total debt to assets is 56.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.