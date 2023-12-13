Old National Bancorp (ONB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB)’s stock price has plunge by -1.37relation to previous closing price of 16.10. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Old National Bancorp (ONB) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

Is It Worth Investing in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Right Now?

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Old National Bancorp (ONB) by analysts is $17.21, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for ONB is 289.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of ONB was 1.91M shares.

ONB’s Market Performance

ONB’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a 14.00% rise in the past month and a 4.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for Old National Bancorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.69% for ONB stock, with a simple moving average of 8.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ONB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ONB Trading at 9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONB remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.26. In addition, Old National Bancorp saw -11.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONB starting from SCUDDER MICHAEL L, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $16.81 back on Aug 11. After this action, SCUDDER MICHAEL L now owns 215,796 shares of Old National Bancorp, valued at $840,500 using the latest closing price.

Moran John V, the EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of Old National Bancorp, purchase 2,500 shares at $19.85 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Moran John V is holding 2,500 shares at $49,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old National Bancorp stands at +24.30. The total capital return value is set at 5.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.05. Equity return is now at value 12.77, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Based on Old National Bancorp (ONB), the company’s capital structure generated 113.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.06. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Old National Bancorp (ONB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.