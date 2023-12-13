Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX)’s stock price has plunge by -5.53relation to previous closing price of 2.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.63% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Patrick Flaherty – Vice President-Investor Relations J.P. Bilbrey – Interim Chief Executive Officer Eric Tiziani – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Alec Legg – Canaccord Genuity Rob Ottenstein – Evercore ISI Olivia Tong – Raymond James Dana Telsey – Telsey Advisory Group Korinne Wolfmeyer – Piper Sandler Sylvania Chaudhary – JP Morgan Tom Nass – TD Cowen Greetings.

Is It Worth Investing in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) Right Now?

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OLPX is at 2.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OLPX is $3.02, which is $0.63 above the current market price. The public float for OLPX is 128.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.93% of that float. The average trading volume for OLPX on December 13, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

OLPX’s Market Performance

The stock of Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) has seen a -3.63% decrease in the past week, with a 37.36% rise in the past month, and a -0.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.26% for OLPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.96% for OLPX stock, with a simple moving average of -22.22% for the last 200 days.

OLPX Trading at 29.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +38.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLPX fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, Olaplex Holdings Inc saw -54.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLPX starting from BILBREY JOHN P, who purchase 8,100 shares at the price of $2.29 back on Sep 15. After this action, BILBREY JOHN P now owns 58,100 shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc, valued at $18,549 using the latest closing price.

BILBREY JOHN P, the Director of Olaplex Holdings Inc, purchase 43,500 shares at $2.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that BILBREY JOHN P is holding 50,000 shares at $114,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.74 for the present operating margin

+67.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olaplex Holdings Inc stands at +34.66. The total capital return value is set at 26.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.09. Equity return is now at value 10.24, with 4.72 for asset returns.

Based on Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX), the company’s capital structure generated 84.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 38.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.