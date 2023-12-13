NNN REIT Inc (NNN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has gone down by -2.95% for the week, with a 5.94% rise in the past month and a 6.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.59% for NNN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.08% for NNN stock, with a simple moving average of -0.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) Right Now?

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NNN is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NNN is $42.13, which is $1.65 above the current price. The public float for NNN is 181.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NNN on December 13, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

NNN) stock’s latest price update

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.17 in relation to its previous close of 40.54. However, the company has experienced a -2.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that NNN REIT (NNN) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NNN Trading at 7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.17. In addition, NNN REIT Inc saw -11.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNN starting from Adamo Jonathan, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $39.85 back on Nov 27. After this action, Adamo Jonathan now owns 56,450 shares of NNN REIT Inc, valued at $159,400 using the latest closing price.

Miller Michelle Lynn, the EVP, Chief Accounting Officer of NNN REIT Inc, sale 1,250 shares at $38.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Miller Michelle Lynn is holding 56,868 shares at $47,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.24 for the present operating margin

+67.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for NNN REIT Inc stands at +43.29. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 9.46, with 4.68 for asset returns.

Based on NNN REIT Inc (NNN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.79. Total debt to assets is 48.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 228.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.