Nextracker Inc (NXT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) is above average at 21.64x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nextracker Inc (NXT) is $51.44, which is $9.56 above the current market price. The public float for NXT is 48.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NXT on December 13, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

NXT) stock’s latest price update

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT)’s stock price has soared by 2.20 in relation to previous closing price of 40.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-12 that FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT) announced today that Company leaders will present at the upcoming investor conference: 2024 Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference Fireside Chat January 5, 2024 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET Live webcast will be available on investors.nextracker.com The webcast replay will be available on the Nextracker IR website following the conclusion of the event. About Nextracker Nextracker is a leading provider of intelligent,.

NXT’s Market Performance

NXT’s stock has fallen by -0.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.43% and a quarterly rise of 1.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for Nextracker Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.84% for NXT’s stock, with a 12.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for NXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NXT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $45 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NXT Trading at 12.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +21.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.95. In addition, Nextracker Inc saw 37.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXT starting from SHUGAR DANIEL S, who purchase 37,821 shares at the price of $39.63 back on Dec 07. After this action, SHUGAR DANIEL S now owns 77,713 shares of Nextracker Inc, valued at $1,498,823 using the latest closing price.

Schlesinger Leah, the GC, Ch Eth & Compl Off’r & Sec of Nextracker Inc, sale 2,192 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Schlesinger Leah is holding 5,114 shares at $87,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.86 for the present operating margin

+15.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextracker Inc stands at +0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nextracker Inc (NXT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.