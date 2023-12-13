Netapp Inc (NTAP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is above average at 27.39x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Netapp Inc (NTAP) is $88.59, which is $0.39 above the current market price. The public float for NTAP is 205.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTAP on December 13, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

NTAP) stock’s latest price update

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.73 in relation to its previous close of 89.75. However, the company has experienced a -2.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Despite soft macroeconomic conditions, NetApp (NTAP) expects strength in product, and hyper-scaler first-party and marketplace services to cushion revenue performance.

NTAP’s Market Performance

Netapp Inc (NTAP) has seen a -2.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.34% gain in the past month and a 13.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for NTAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.80% for NTAP’s stock, with a 21.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $100 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTAP Trading at 12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +14.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.94. In addition, Netapp Inc saw 46.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 3,825 shares at the price of $75.67 back on Nov 07. After this action, Kurian George now owns 263,811 shares of Netapp Inc, valued at $289,439 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of Netapp Inc, sale 4,500 shares at $76.26 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Kurian George is holding 267,636 shares at $343,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.15 for the present operating margin

+65.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netapp Inc stands at +20.04. The total capital return value is set at 30.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.01. Equity return is now at value 70.18, with 7.34 for asset returns.

Based on Netapp Inc (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 231.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.84. Total debt to assets is 27.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Netapp Inc (NTAP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.