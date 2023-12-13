Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by analysts is $2.75, which is $2.29 above the current market price. The public float for NKTR is 187.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of NKTR was 1.53M shares.

NKTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) has increased by 0.63 when compared to last closing price of 0.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.60% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Nektar (NKTR) misses third-quarter estimates for the bottom line but beats the same for the top line.

NKTR’s Market Performance

NKTR’s stock has fallen by -10.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.54% and a quarterly drop of -30.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.52% for Nektar Therapeutics The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.77% for NKTR’s stock, with a -31.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NKTR Trading at -7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKTR fell by -11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4909. In addition, Nektar Therapeutics saw -79.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKTR starting from ROBIN HOWARD W, who sale 19,877 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Nov 17. After this action, ROBIN HOWARD W now owns 899,922 shares of Nektar Therapeutics, valued at $9,740 using the latest closing price.

Zalevsky Jonathan, the Chief R&D Officer of Nektar Therapeutics, sale 9,646 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Zalevsky Jonathan is holding 274,039 shares at $4,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-260.97 for the present operating margin

+68.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nektar Therapeutics stands at -399.98. The total capital return value is set at -30.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.23. Equity return is now at value -102.75, with -48.01 for asset returns.

Based on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), the company’s capital structure generated 70.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 36.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.