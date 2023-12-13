National Grid Plc ADR (NGG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Grid Plc ADR (NYSE: NGG) is 5.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NGG is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for National Grid Plc ADR (NGG) is $71.81, which is $4.86 above the current market price. The public float for NGG is 737.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. On December 13, 2023, NGG’s average trading volume was 426.97K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

NGG) stock’s latest price update

National Grid Plc ADR (NYSE: NGG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.21relation to previous closing price of 67.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.07% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-29 that The National Grid PLC (LSE:NG.)’s Electricity System Operator (ESO) energy flexibility scheme kicks in today, during which households and companies will be paid for reducing electricity consumption.

NGG’s Market Performance

National Grid Plc ADR (NGG) has experienced a 1.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.79% rise in the past month, and a 5.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for NGG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.52% for NGG stock, with a simple moving average of 2.51% for the last 200 days.

NGG Trading at 7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +10.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGG rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.61. In addition, National Grid Plc ADR saw 10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.88 for the present operating margin

+61.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Grid Plc ADR stands at +12.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.28. Equity return is now at value 9.97, with 2.85 for asset returns.

Based on National Grid Plc ADR (NGG), the company’s capital structure generated 145.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.27. Total debt to assets is 46.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of National Grid Plc ADR (NGG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.