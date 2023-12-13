MoneyLion Inc (ML) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of MoneyLion Inc (NYSE: ML) has jumped by 12.77 compared to previous close of 41.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Does MoneyLion Inc. (ML) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyLion Inc (NYSE: ML) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ML is 2.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MoneyLion Inc (ML) is $46.33, which is -$9.08 below the current market price. The public float for ML is 4.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.08% of that float. On December 13, 2023, ML’s average trading volume was 84.64K shares.

ML’s Market Performance

The stock of MoneyLion Inc (ML) has seen a 9.77% increase in the past week, with a 49.75% rise in the past month, and a 123.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.20% for ML. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.34% for ML’s stock, with a 158.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ML stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ML in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ML Trading at 68.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares surge +55.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +128.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ML rose by +9.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.70. In addition, MoneyLion Inc saw 153.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ML starting from Choubey Diwakar, who sale 1,289 shares at the price of $34.24 back on Nov 22. After this action, Choubey Diwakar now owns 699,600 shares of MoneyLion Inc, valued at $44,138 using the latest closing price.

Choubey Diwakar, the CEO and Director of MoneyLion Inc, sale 7,121 shares at $34.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Choubey Diwakar is holding 700,889 shares at $243,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.96 for the present operating margin

+23.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyLion Inc stands at -55.49. The total capital return value is set at -21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.15. Equity return is now at value -53.51, with -27.70 for asset returns.

Based on MoneyLion Inc (ML), the company’s capital structure generated 88.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.01. Total debt to assets is 40.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MoneyLion Inc (ML) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.