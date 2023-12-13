Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) Stock Records -6.52% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, MAA stock has gone up by 0.93%, with a monthly gain of 4.00% and a quarterly plunge of -6.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.86% for MAA’s stock, with a -10.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) Right Now?

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) by analysts is $139.26, which is $11.63 above the current market price. The public float for MAA is 115.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of MAA was 834.24K shares.

MAA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) has increased by 0.95 when compared to last closing price of 126.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that Spending time with loved ones is important and should not be taken for granted, as we never know when they will be gone. I had the opportunity to discuss finances with my mom last week. I recommended four sleep-well-at-night stocks to her, including Realty Income, Agree Realty, VICI Properties, and Mid-America Apartment Communities.

MAA Trading at 1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAA rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.49. In addition, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. saw -18.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAA starting from SANDERS WILLIAM REID, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $115.74 back on Nov 01. After this action, SANDERS WILLIAM REID now owns 28,627 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., valued at $231,477 using the latest closing price.

SANDERS WILLIAM REID, the Director of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., purchase 200 shares at $115.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that SANDERS WILLIAM REID is holding 200 shares at $23,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.09 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. stands at +31.54. The total capital return value is set at 5.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 9.66, with 5.16 for asset returns.

Based on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA), the company’s capital structure generated 73.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.44. Total debt to assets is 39.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.