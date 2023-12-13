MFA Financial Inc (MFA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MFA is 2.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MFA Financial Inc (MFA) is $12.00, which is $0.71 above the current market price. The public float for MFA is 101.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. On December 13, 2023, MFA’s average trading volume was 1.07M shares.

MFA) stock’s latest price update

MFA Financial Inc (NYSE: MFA)’s stock price has soared by 2.45 in relation to previous closing price of 11.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that One of our investments finally rallied into our neutral range. Shares were a strong buy frequently in the last several months. One position resulted in a 26.7% return. We’re highlighting an alternative share with a better risk/reward profile. I also closed out one of my preferred share positions, resulting in a 21% return for about six months.

MFA’s Market Performance

MFA’s stock has risen by 4.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.39% and a quarterly rise of 3.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for MFA Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.55% for MFA’s stock, with a 8.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFA Trading at 15.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +9.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFA rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.75. In addition, MFA Financial Inc saw 14.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MFA starting from STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL, who sale 10,188,539 shares at the price of $10.07 back on Jan 09. After this action, STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL now owns 0 shares of MFA Financial Inc, valued at $102,632,210 using the latest closing price.

STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL, the 10% Owner of MFA Financial Inc, sale 450,000 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL is holding 10,188,539 shares at $4,723,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MFA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.24 for the present operating margin

+93.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for MFA Financial Inc stands at -29.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.61. Equity return is now at value -0.18, with -0.03 for asset returns.

Based on MFA Financial Inc (MFA), the company’s capital structure generated 344.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.52. Total debt to assets is 75.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 344.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MFA Financial Inc (MFA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.