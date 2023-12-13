Matterport Inc (MTTR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Matterport Inc (MTTR) by analysts is $4.30, which is $1.9 above the current market price. The public float for MTTR is 251.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.10% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of MTTR was 2.17M shares.

The stock price of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR) has dropped by -2.83 compared to previous close of 2.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-09 that Selecting growth stocks presents a challenge when considering factors like disruptive business models and leadership. So, instead of extensive financial analysis, observing the choices of millionaire investors and hedge fund managers offers insights into potential market-beating options.

MTTR’s Market Performance

MTTR’s stock has fallen by -5.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.23% and a quarterly drop of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for Matterport Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.73% for MTTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTTR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MTTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTTR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTTR Trading at 2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTTR fell by -5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Matterport Inc saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTTR starting from PITTMAN RAYMOND J, who sale 273,720 shares at the price of $2.69 back on Dec 04. After this action, PITTMAN RAYMOND J now owns 2,923,154 shares of Matterport Inc, valued at $736,608 using the latest closing price.

Fay James Daniel, the Chief Financial Officer of Matterport Inc, sale 100,482 shares at $2.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Fay James Daniel is holding 1,237,379 shares at $270,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-200.40 for the present operating margin

+38.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matterport Inc stands at -81.79. The total capital return value is set at -63.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.09. Equity return is now at value -37.61, with -34.49 for asset returns.

Based on Matterport Inc (MTTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.47. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Matterport Inc (MTTR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.