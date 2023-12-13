Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC)’s stock price has soared by 1.26 in relation to previous closing price of 198.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that The acquisition is expected to enhance Marsh & McLennan’s (MMC) business, Mercer’s strengths in OCIO and the management of alternative asset classes.

Is It Worth Investing in Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is above average at 29.00x. The 36-month beta value for MMC is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MMC is $206.26, which is $5.11 above than the current price. The public float for MMC is 492.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. The average trading volume of MMC on December 13, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

MMC’s Market Performance

MMC’s stock has seen a 2.44% increase for the week, with a 0.35% rise in the past month and a 2.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.63% for MMC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $226 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MMC Trading at 3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.96. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. saw 21.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from FANJUL OSCAR, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $200.17 back on Nov 28. After this action, FANJUL OSCAR now owns 58,178 shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc., valued at $1,000,850 using the latest closing price.

Jones John Jude, the Chief Marketing Officer of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc., sale 4,908 shares at $193.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Jones John Jude is holding 7,978 shares at $947,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. stands at +14.71. The total capital return value is set at 14.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.91. Equity return is now at value 33.06, with 8.66 for asset returns.

Based on Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.15. Total debt to assets is 40.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.