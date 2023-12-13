Marqeta Inc (MQ) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marqeta Inc (MQ) is $7.08, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for MQ is 385.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MQ on December 13, 2023 was 5.06M shares.

Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.97 in comparison to its previous close of 6.18, however, the company has experienced a -0.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-12 that Marqeta had a momentous year in 2023. It renewed a key contract, got a new CEO, and made an important acquisition.

MQ’s Market Performance

MQ’s stock has fallen by -0.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.30% and a quarterly drop of -4.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for Marqeta Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.62% for MQ’s stock, with a 20.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MQ stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for MQ by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for MQ in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $9 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MQ Trading at 7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MQ fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.20. In addition, Marqeta Inc saw 2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MQ starting from Kern Randall F., who sale 53,367 shares at the price of $6.23 back on Dec 04. After this action, Kern Randall F. now owns 0 shares of Marqeta Inc, valued at $332,671 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN GODFREY, the Director of Marqeta Inc, purchase 200,000 shares at $5.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that SULLIVAN GODFREY is holding 200,000 shares at $1,176,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.85 for the present operating margin

-13.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marqeta Inc stands at -24.70. The total capital return value is set at -13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.05. Equity return is now at value -14.88, with -12.37 for asset returns.

Based on Marqeta Inc (MQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Marqeta Inc (MQ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.