Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) is $7.50, which is $3.56 above the current market price. The public float for MAMA is 27.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAMA on December 13, 2023 was 326.93K shares.

MAMA) stock’s latest price update

Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA)’s stock price has plunge by 1.19relation to previous closing price of 3.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.93% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA ) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call December 12, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Adam L. Michaels – Chairman and CEO Anthony Gruber – CFO Conference Call Participants Ryan Meyers – Lake Street Capital Eric Des Lauriers – Craig Hallum Howard Halpern – Taglich Brothers Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.

MAMA’s Market Performance

Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) has experienced a 0.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.47% rise in the past month, and a -10.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for MAMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.45% for MAMA stock, with a simple moving average of 25.08% for the last 200 days.

MAMA Trading at 2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAMA rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, Mama’s Creations Inc. saw 119.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.03 for the present operating margin

+20.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mama’s Creations Inc. stands at +2.47. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.53. Equity return is now at value 49.29, with 18.50 for asset returns.

Based on Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA), the company’s capital structure generated 103.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.96. Total debt to assets is 37.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 2.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.