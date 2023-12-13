Make Informed Decisions with Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) Stock Updates

In the past week, ZION stock has gone up by 1.98%, with a monthly gain of 15.83% and a quarterly surge of 5.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.44% for Zions Bancorporation N.A The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.58% for ZION’s stock, with a 16.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) is above average at 7.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) is $36.43, which is -$1.7 below the current market price. The public float for ZION is 145.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZION on December 13, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

ZION) stock’s latest price update

Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION)’s stock price has decreased by -1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 38.63. However, the company has seen a 1.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that After navigating the crisis earlier this year that roiled regional bank stocks, the coast is clear to dive into this sector, right? Well, not quite.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZION Trading at 11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.39. In addition, Zions Bancorporation N.A saw -22.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Huang Claire A, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $20.02 back on May 04. After this action, Huang Claire A now owns 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A, valued at $360,378 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Rebecca K, the Executive Vice President of Zions Bancorporation N.A, purchase 10,000 shares at $20.38 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Robinson Rebecca K is holding 10,360 shares at $203,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation N.A stands at +27.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.56. Equity return is now at value 16.62, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 230.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.72. Total debt to assets is 12.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.