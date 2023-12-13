Make Informed Decisions with Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) Stock Updates

The stock of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) has gone down by -1.53% for the week, with a 5.24% rise in the past month and a 1.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.65% for PECO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.14% for PECO’s stock, with a 6.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ: PECO) Right Now?

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ: PECO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 72.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) by analysts is $36.13, which is $0.78 above the current market price. The public float for PECO is 118.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.01% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of PECO was 744.85K shares.

PECO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ: PECO) has dropped by -1.09 compared to previous close of 35.73. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that REITWorld conference in Los Angeles featured 29 meetings, including exclusive sessions with REIT CEOs and CFOs, and property tours. Common themes discussed included cautious optimism on 2024 fundamentals, distressed opportunities, and challenges in the market. Actionable ideas and key takeaways were gathered from the meetings, covering various sectors such as shopping centers, healthcare, multifamily, self-storage, industrial, office, and life science.

Analysts’ Opinion of PECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PECO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PECO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PECO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PECO Trading at 2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PECO fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.39. In addition, Phillips Edison & Company Inc saw 10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PECO starting from CHAO LESLIE T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $29.18 back on May 16. After this action, CHAO LESLIE T now owns 45,426 shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc, valued at $291,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.64 for the present operating margin

+30.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips Edison & Company Inc stands at +8.37. The total capital return value is set at 2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.17. Equity return is now at value 2.53, with 1.21 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO), the company’s capital structure generated 90.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.38. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.