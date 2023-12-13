LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) has seen a -1.28% decrease in the past week, with a -2.33% drop in the past month, and a -7.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for LYB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.05% for LYB stock, with a simple moving average of -1.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) Right Now?

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) is $101.62, which is $9.99 above the current market price. The public float for LYB is 258.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LYB on December 13, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

LYB) stock’s latest price update

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB)’s stock price has plunge by -1.15relation to previous closing price of 92.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.28% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that Investing in niche stocks can help unlock gains for your portfolio. These stocks often operate in specialized sectors or have unique business models that set them apart from mainstream companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $107 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYB Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.41. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries NV saw 10.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Kaplan Jeffrey A, who sale 15,934 shares at the price of $96.83 back on Nov 20. After this action, Kaplan Jeffrey A now owns 44,876 shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV, valued at $1,542,834 using the latest closing price.

Kaplan Jeffrey A, the EVP and General Counsel of LyondellBasell Industries NV, sale 10,000 shares at $97.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Kaplan Jeffrey A is holding 49,876 shares at $975,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.19 for the present operating margin

+13.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries NV stands at +7.71. The total capital return value is set at 19.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.72. Equity return is now at value 18.01, with 6.23 for asset returns.

Based on LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.09. Total debt to assets is 36.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.