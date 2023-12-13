Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) is $13.75, which is $4.18 above the current market price. The public float for LIND is 35.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LIND on December 13, 2023 was 366.81K shares.

LIND) stock’s latest price update

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIND)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.00 in comparison to its previous close of 8.78, however, the company has experienced a 13.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Craig Felenstein – CFO Sven-Olof Lindblad – Founder, CEO and Co-Chair Conference Call Participants Steve Wieczynski – Stifel Alex Fuhrman – Craig-Hallum Capital Operator Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Lindblad Expeditions Report 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results. My name is Chach, and I’ll be the coordinator for your call today.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

LIND’s Market Performance

LIND’s stock has risen by 13.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 55.86% and a quarterly rise of 14.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.40% for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.08% for LIND’s stock, with a 5.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIND stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LIND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIND in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LIND Trading at 35.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +31.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIND rose by +12.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.02. In addition, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc saw 24.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIND starting from Smith, Jr. Thomas S., who sale 23,796 shares at the price of $7.51 back on Nov 22. After this action, Smith, Jr. Thomas S. now owns 77,942 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, valued at $178,739 using the latest closing price.

FAHEY JOHN M JR, the Director of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $7.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that FAHEY JOHN M JR is holding 116,107 shares at $23,355 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.96 for the present operating margin

+22.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc stands at -26.42. The total capital return value is set at -12.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.