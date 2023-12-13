Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: FWONK) has increased by 0.54 when compared to last closing price of 63.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Apple is reportedly considering an offer for $2 billion per season media rights deal with Formula One. The possibility of Andretti Autosport joining the series could increase fan interest and make Formula One more appealing to sponsors and media partners. Formula One Group reported strong financial performance in Q2 and Q3.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: FWONK) Right Now?

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: FWONK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) is $78.65, which is $15.13 above the current market price. The public float for FWONK is 202.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FWONK on December 13, 2023 was 911.94K shares.

FWONK’s Market Performance

The stock of Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) has seen a 1.97% increase in the past week, with a -6.38% drop in the past month, and a -4.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for FWONK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.84% for FWONK’s stock, with a -7.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FWONK Trading at -3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK rose by +1.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.92. In addition, Liberty Media Corp. saw 9.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWONK starting from Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant, who sale 3,258 shares at the price of $65.07 back on Nov 28. After this action, Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant now owns 0 shares of Liberty Media Corp., valued at $212,011 using the latest closing price.

MALONE JOHN C, the Chairman of the Board of Liberty Media Corp., sale 99,454 shares at $69.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MALONE JOHN C is holding 2,630,381 shares at $6,894,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.72 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Media Corp. stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 1.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 7.74, with 4.48 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK), the company’s capital structure generated 42.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.90. Total debt to assets is 26.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.