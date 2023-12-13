Lemonade Inc (LMND) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) has decreased by -1.66 when compared to last closing price of 17.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that The investment arena witnessed a seismic shift in early 2023, with AI stocks to buy taking center stage. AI, a catalyst of unprecedented innovation, became a transformative business force effectively reshaping the high-growth investment landscape.

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LMND is also noteworthy at 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for LMND is $17.29, which is $0.06 above than the current price. The public float for LMND is 49.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 34.43% of that float. The average trading volume of LMND on December 13, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

LMND’s Market Performance

LMND stock saw an increase of -1.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.24% and a quarterly increase of 32.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.63% for Lemonade Inc (LMND). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.05% for LMND’s stock, with a 12.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LMND Trading at 18.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares surge +8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.31. In addition, Lemonade Inc saw 25.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from Peters John Sheldon, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jul 17. After this action, Peters John Sheldon now owns 47,784 shares of Lemonade Inc, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

BIXBY TIMOTHY E, the Chief Financial Officer of Lemonade Inc, sale 1,474 shares at $18.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that BIXBY TIMOTHY E is holding 268,581 shares at $26,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-148.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc stands at -154.62. The total capital return value is set at -30.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.29. Equity return is now at value -31.61, with -19.12 for asset returns.

Based on Lemonade Inc (LMND), the company’s capital structure generated 4.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.90. Total debt to assets is 2.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Lemonade Inc (LMND) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.