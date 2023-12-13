Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) Stock Observes -9.81% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) has seen a 8.82% increase in the past week, with a 114.49% gain in the past month, and a 75.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.56% for LPTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.74% for LPTX’s stock, with a -9.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LPTX is also noteworthy at 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LPTX is $13.70, which is $10.74 above than the current price. The public float for LPTX is 23.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume of LPTX on December 13, 2023 was 279.64K shares.

LPTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) has jumped by 11.28 compared to previous close of 2.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that Douglas E.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $6 based on the research report published on October 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LPTX Trading at 61.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.10%, as shares surge +106.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +127.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTX rose by +8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Leap Therapeutics Inc saw -34.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTX

The total capital return value is set at -67.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.36. Equity return is now at value -114.09, with -98.12 for asset returns.

Based on Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.14. Total debt to assets is 0.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.