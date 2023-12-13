L3Harris Technologies Inc’s (LHX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has seen a 1.16% increase in the past week, with a 9.96% gain in the past month, and a 18.42% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for LHX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.72% for LHX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) is 25.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LHX is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) is $222.48, which is $22.17 above the current market price. The public float for LHX is 188.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. On December 13, 2023, LHX’s average trading volume was 1.31M shares.

LHX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has decreased by -0.38 when compared to last closing price of 201.07.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-12-12 that U.S. defense contractor L3Harris said on Tuesday it would suspend its merger and acquisition activity for the “foreseeable future” to strengthen balance sheet and forecast full-year revenue above analysts’ estimates.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for LHX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LHX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $216 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LHX Trading at 9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHX rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.11. In addition, L3Harris Technologies Inc saw -3.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHX starting from ZOISS EDWARD J, who sale 4,742 shares at the price of $190.00 back on Nov 24. After this action, ZOISS EDWARD J now owns 27,183 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc, valued at $900,980 using the latest closing price.

ZOISS EDWARD J, the Pres., Space & Airborne Sys. of L3Harris Technologies Inc, sale 30,077 shares at $173.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that ZOISS EDWARD J is holding 31,923 shares at $5,222,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.56 for the present operating margin

+28.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for L3Harris Technologies Inc stands at +6.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.04. Equity return is now at value 8.04, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Based on L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX), the company’s capital structure generated 42.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.92. Total debt to assets is 23.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.