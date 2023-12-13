Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s (KNX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, KNX stock has gone up by 0.41%, with a monthly gain of 13.68% and a quarterly surge of 6.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.95% for KNX stock, with a simple moving average of 4.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is above average at 24.37x. The 36-month beta value for KNX is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KNX is $60.89, which is $4.2 above than the current price. The public float for KNX is 156.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. The average trading volume of KNX on December 13, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

KNX) stock’s latest price update

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.34relation to previous closing price of 56.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.41% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-12 that There’s a blueprint behind every winning investment that tends to be forgotten during the good and easy times in the stock market. However, following a solid plan is being called for in today’s environment.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $61 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KNX Trading at 11.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +13.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.85. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc saw 8.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from Harrington Timothy Sean, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $52.00 back on Nov 17. After this action, Harrington Timothy Sean now owns 5,278 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, valued at $62,400 using the latest closing price.

Fitzsimmons James L, the EVP – Operations of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, sale 2,664 shares at $53.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Fitzsimmons James L is holding 4,632 shares at $143,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+18.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.24. Equity return is now at value 5.41, with 3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 15.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.