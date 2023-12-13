Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) is $12.50, which is $11.66 above the current market price. The public float for KZR is 58.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KZR on December 13, 2023 was 630.33K shares.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KZR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.17 in relation to its previous close of 0.84. However, the company has experienced a -1.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Kezar (KZR) falls 10% on the decision to channel resources to one clinical candidate as part of its reprioritization efforts and slash the workforce by 41%.

KZR’s Market Performance

KZR’s stock has fallen by -1.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.91% and a quarterly drop of -29.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.28% for Kezar Life Sciences Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.44% for KZR stock, with a simple moving average of -60.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KZR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KZR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KZR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KZR Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +15.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZR fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8565. In addition, Kezar Life Sciences Inc saw -88.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KZR starting from Morningside Venture Investment, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $6.88 back on Feb 06. After this action, Morningside Venture Investment now owns 5,447,993 shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc, valued at $275,320 using the latest closing price.

Morningside Venture Investment, the 10% Owner of Kezar Life Sciences Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Morningside Venture Investment is holding 5,487,993 shares at $178,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KZR

The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.39. Equity return is now at value -35.17, with -31.69 for asset returns.

Based on Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.30. Total debt to assets is 7.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -27.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.