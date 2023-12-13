Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Stock Showcases 9.51% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) has gone up by 8.07% for the week, with a 20.22% rise in the past month and a 13.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.03% for KEYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.51% for KEYS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) Right Now?

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KEYS is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KEYS is $160.86, which is $11.49 above the current price. The public float for KEYS is 176.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEYS on December 13, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

KEYS) stock’s latest price update

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.51 in comparison to its previous close of 147.15, however, the company has experienced a 8.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that ENPH, CLMB and KEYS have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 4, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $165 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KEYS Trading at 14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +21.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS rose by +8.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.70. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc saw -12.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from Dhanasekaran Satish, who sale 11,138 shares at the price of $140.00 back on Dec 06. After this action, Dhanasekaran Satish now owns 105,139 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc, valued at $1,559,320 using the latest closing price.

Dhanasekaran Satish, the President and CEO of Keysight Technologies Inc, sale 7,275 shares at $134.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Dhanasekaran Satish is holding 116,277 shares at $981,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.58 for the present operating margin

+64.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keysight Technologies Inc stands at +19.34. The total capital return value is set at 20.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.35. Equity return is now at value 23.98, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS), the company’s capital structure generated 43.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.33. Total debt to assets is 23.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.