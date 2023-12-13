iSun Inc (ISUN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

iSun Inc (NASDAQ: ISUN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.44 in relation to its previous close of 0.18. However, the company has experienced a -14.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that iSun, Inc. (ISUN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in iSun Inc (NASDAQ: ISUN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for iSun Inc (ISUN) is $1.75, which is $1.57 above the current market price. The public float for ISUN is 32.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ISUN on December 13, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

ISUN’s Market Performance

ISUN’s stock has seen a -14.92% decrease for the week, with a 1.27% rise in the past month and a -33.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.52% for iSun Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.79% for ISUN’s stock, with a -61.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ISUN Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.96%, as shares surge +15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISUN fell by -11.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1774. In addition, iSun Inc saw -86.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISUN starting from Meer Claudia Michel, who sale 4,400 shares at the price of $0.24 back on Sep 18. After this action, Meer Claudia Michel now owns 118,277 shares of iSun Inc, valued at $1,066 using the latest closing price.

Meer Claudia Michel, the Director of iSun Inc, sale 2,850 shares at $0.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Meer Claudia Michel is holding 115,427 shares at $691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.88 for the present operating margin

+11.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for iSun Inc stands at -70.34. The total capital return value is set at -31.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -108.39. Equity return is now at value -111.00, with -54.45 for asset returns.

Based on iSun Inc (ISUN), the company’s capital structure generated 108.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.01. Total debt to assets is 28.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, iSun Inc (ISUN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.