Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, IRM stock has gone up by 0.70%, with a monthly gain of 11.79% and a quarterly surge of 5.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Iron Mountain Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.19% for IRM’s stock, with a 14.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) Right Now?

Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 70.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) by analysts is $65.13, which is -$1.33 below the current market price. The public float for IRM is 289.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.97% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of IRM was 1.62M shares.

IRM) stock’s latest price update

Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.83 in comparison to its previous close of 65.90, however, the company has experienced a 0.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that After the brutal sell-off of the last two years, REITs are poised for a surge. However, this upswing will not benefit all REITs equally. Cautious investors can now get about 5% with little or no risk, so why invest in a security yielding less than 5%, particularly if it has significant downside risk?

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $44 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRM Trading at 8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +12.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.14. In addition, Iron Mountain Inc. saw 33.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from MARSON DEBORAH, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $65.94 back on Dec 05. After this action, MARSON DEBORAH now owns 52,026 shares of Iron Mountain Inc., valued at $131,880 using the latest closing price.

Meaney William L, the President and CEO of Iron Mountain Inc., sale 10,507 shares at $62.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Meaney William L is holding 295,650 shares at $658,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.50 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Inc. stands at +10.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 70.28, with 1.71 for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 2,087.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.43. Total debt to assets is 82.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,028.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.