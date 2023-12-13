International Paper Co. (IP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for International Paper Co. (IP) is $35.94, which is -$0.11 below the current market price. The public float for IP is 342.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IP on December 13, 2023 was 3.12M shares.

International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP)’s stock price has plunge by -2.33relation to previous closing price of 36.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.07% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that The Zacks Paper and Related Products industry’s prospects look dull, as low consumer spending is impacting demand. Despite this, stocks like SUZ, IP, KLBAY and SLVM are well-poised to gain from their growth initiatives.

IP’s Market Performance

IP’s stock has fallen by -1.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.95% and a quarterly rise of 6.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for International Paper Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.42% for IP’s stock, with a 6.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $33 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IP Trading at 4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +11.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.04. In addition, International Paper Co. saw 4.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from PLATH THOMAS J., who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $34.11 back on Nov 27. After this action, PLATH THOMAS J. now owns 43,253 shares of International Paper Co., valued at $153,495 using the latest closing price.

Goughnour Holly G., the Vice President & Controller of International Paper Co., sale 2,500 shares at $35.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Goughnour Holly G. is holding 8,219 shares at $89,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.17 for the present operating margin

+23.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Paper Co. stands at +8.23. The total capital return value is set at 10.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.71. Equity return is now at value 8.24, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on International Paper Co. (IP), the company’s capital structure generated 95.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.85. Total debt to assets is 33.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, International Paper Co. (IP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.