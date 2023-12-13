Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.78 compared to its previous closing price of 0.27. However, the company has seen a -18.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 7, 2023. The Company will provide insight into the Company’s unique proprietary Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, among other topics.

Is It Worth Investing in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INBS is also noteworthy at 4.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for INBS is $6.00, which is $12.79 above than the current price. The public float for INBS is 7.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. The average trading volume of INBS on December 13, 2023 was 6.39M shares.

INBS’s Market Performance

The stock of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has seen a -18.36% decrease in the past week, with a -55.48% drop in the past month, and a -82.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.41% for INBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.61% for INBS stock, with a simple moving average of -87.46% for the last 200 days.

INBS Trading at -22.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.18%, as shares sank -50.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBS fell by -18.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3469. In addition, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc saw -93.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBS starting from Simeonidis Harry, who purchase 50 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Sep 01. After this action, Simeonidis Harry now owns 4,180 shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, valued at $92 using the latest closing price.

Simeonidis Harry, the CEO of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, purchase 100 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Simeonidis Harry is holding 4,130 shares at $192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-729.92 for the present operating margin

-50.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc stands at -845.89. The total capital return value is set at -158.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -190.14. Equity return is now at value -357.06, with -125.65 for asset returns.

Based on Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.01. Total debt to assets is 12.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.