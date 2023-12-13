Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP)’s stock price has increased by 5.97 compared to its previous closing price of 168.05. However, the company has seen a 19.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Inspire (INSP) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INSP is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INSP is $212.67, which is $34.59 above the current price. The public float for INSP is 28.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INSP on December 13, 2023 was 747.61K shares.

INSP’s Market Performance

INSP’s stock has seen a 19.92% increase for the week, with a 41.67% rise in the past month and a -18.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for Inspire Medical Systems Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.28% for INSP stock, with a simple moving average of -25.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for INSP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INSP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $371 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INSP Trading at 15.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +42.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSP rose by +19.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.48. In addition, Inspire Medical Systems Inc saw -29.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSP starting from Griffin Jerry C, who sale 529 shares at the price of $290.47 back on Jul 31. After this action, Griffin Jerry C now owns 8,852 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc, valued at $153,659 using the latest closing price.

Griffin Jerry C, the Director of Inspire Medical Systems Inc, sale 529 shares at $304.99 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Griffin Jerry C is holding 8,381 shares at $161,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.67 for the present operating margin

+83.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inspire Medical Systems Inc stands at -11.00. The total capital return value is set at -12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.85. Equity return is now at value -6.46, with -5.62 for asset returns.

Based on Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.76. Total debt to assets is 1.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.