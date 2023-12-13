Inmode Ltd (INMD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD)’s stock price has plunge by -2.97relation to previous closing price of 21.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-06 that Inmode Ltd shares slid more than 12% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the medical tech company reduced its full-year 2023 guidance, due primarily to stronger-than-expected headwinds from the current macroeconomic environment, resulting in a slowdown in platform sales. Inmode said it now expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the year of $2.47 to $2.50, down from previous guidance of $2.53 to $2.57.

Is It Worth Investing in Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) Right Now?

Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for INMD is at 2.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INMD is $31.80, which is $10.9 above the current market price. The public float for INMD is 76.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.40% of that float. The average trading volume for INMD on December 13, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

INMD’s Market Performance

INMD stock saw an increase of -11.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.18% and a quarterly increase of -39.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.67% for Inmode Ltd (INMD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.07% for INMD stock, with a simple moving average of -36.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INMD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INMD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INMD Trading at -6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMD fell by -11.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.55. In addition, Inmode Ltd saw -41.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.55 for the present operating margin

+83.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inmode Ltd stands at +35.56. The total capital return value is set at 40.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.06. Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 26.30 for asset returns.

Based on Inmode Ltd (INMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.89. Total debt to assets is 0.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inmode Ltd (INMD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.