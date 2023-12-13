InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) Stock Experiences -15.19% Monthly Change

The stock of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) has seen a -20.33% decrease in the past week, with a -15.19% drop in the past month, and a -61.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.02% for INM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.13% for INM’s stock, with a -65.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) is $20.00, which is $19.67 above the current market price. The public float for INM is 3.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INM on December 13, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

INM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INM) has dropped by -12.45 compared to previous close of 0.38. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-25 that InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company’s shares underwent a massive rally on Tuesday! INM stock was up 70.5% when normal trading hours ended on Tuesday.

INM Trading at -36.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares sank -14.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INM fell by -20.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4002. In addition, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -83.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-202.60 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -192.18. The total capital return value is set at -74.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.68. Equity return is now at value -67.76, with -54.70 for asset returns.

Based on InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.14. Total debt to assets is 2.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.